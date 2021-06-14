Image Source : ANI (FILE) Nitish Kumar a 'vikas purush': Chirag's uncle Pashupati Paras says LJP constituent of NDA

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Pashupati Kumar Paras on Monday said that 'wrong decisions' led to the party's marginalisation in Bihar and stated that the party is a constituent of the BJP-led NDA. Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Paras said that he considers Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as a good leader.

"I have not broken the party but saved it," Paras, MP from Hajipur, said, asserting that 99 per cent of LJP workers were unhappy with the turn of events in Bihar as Chirag led his party against the JD(U) and fared poorly in the assembly polls last year.

Lauding CM Kumar, he said that "Nitish Kumar is as a good leader and 'vikas purush' (development-oriented man)" as he highlighted the deep fault lines within the party as his nephew Chirag has been a strong critic of the JD(U) president.

Paras informed that five MPs have submitted a letter to Speaker Om Birla, adding that "we will go and meet him as and when he orders". The group of five MPs has conveyed their decision of electing Paras as the LJP leader in Lok Sabha to the Speaker. The LJP has 6 MPs including Chirag.

Paras said his group will continue to be part of the BJP-led NDA and said Paswan can remain part of the organisation.

"This is 100% wrong. LJP is our party, the organisation is strong in Bihar. I was with NDA and I will continue to be a part of the alliance," he replied when asked if he met JD(U) leaders.

Besides Paras, the rebel group includes Prince Raj, Chandan Singh, Veena Devi and Mehboob Ali Kaiser.

