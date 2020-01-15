Image Source : PTI Light rains predicted in Delhi; 17 trains delayed due to fog

The National capital, Delhi on Wednesday recorded a minimum temperature of 6.4 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average and humidity were recorded at 100 percent. As per the weather forecast, there will partly cloudy skies for the day with the possibility of very light rains or thundershowers towards the night. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 18 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

Delhi's air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 221 at 9.36 am, which falls in the poor category. An AQI between 0-50 is considered "good", 51-100 "satisfactory", 101-200 "moderate", 201-300 "poor", 301-400 "very poor" and 401-500 "severe". An AQI above 500 falls in the "severe plus" category.

Meanwhile, at least 17 Delhi-bound trains were delayed due to fog in several parts of northern India on Wednesday. According to northern railway officials, Mau-Anand Vihar Express was delayed by 5 hours followed by Sultanpur-Anand Bihar Sadbhawana Express and Bhagalpur-Anand Vihar Garib Rath running behind schedule by 4 hours and 30 minutes.

Even Katihar-Amritsar Express was running behind its schedule by 4 hours and 15 minutes, and Gaya-New Delhi Mahabodhi Express was delayed by 3 hours.

Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express and Vasco-Hazrat Nizamuddin Goa Express were delayed by 2 hours and 45 minutes.

(With inputs from agencies)

