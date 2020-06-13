Jammu and Kashmir: 2 terrorists killed during encounter in Kulgam; operation underway

Image Source : PTI Jammu and Kashmir: 2 terrorists killed during encounter in Kulgam

At least two terrorists were killed during an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir early on Saturday. The gunfight was reported from Nipora area of Kulgam district. A joint team of Police, Army's 19RR and CRPF launched a cordon-and-search-operation in Nipora. As the joint team approached the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them. The fire was retaliated by the joint team, triggering off an encounter.

According to the details, the identity of the terrorists could not be ascertained. The area has been cordoned off and a search operation is underway.

Pertinently, 14 militants including top Hizbul commanders were killed in three separate encounters at Reban Pinjura and Sugoo villages of Shopian district.

More details are awaited.

