Image Source : PTI (FILE) Jammu and Kashmir: 5 terrorists gunned down by security forces during encounter in Shopian (Representative image)

Five terrorists were killed by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Wednesday. The encounter took place in Sugoo Handhama village in Shopian District.

After the security forces received information about hiding terrorists, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by police, 44 Rashtriya Rifles and 178th battalion of the CRPF. During the search operation, as the forces closed in over the hiding place of the terrorists, they received fire. As the security forces retaliated, an encounter ensued. The terrorists were eventually gunned down. There was no collateral damage.

Identification of the slain terrorists is being carried out but as per credible sources, they belong to Hizbul Mujahideen and Lashkar-e-Tayyeba. One of the slain terrorists was a district commander of the Hizbul Mujahideen. Incriminating material including arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of encounter.

All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation and to probe their complicity in other terror crimes.

This operation was the third operation against terrorists in the last three days in Shopian District. 14 terrorists including top commanders have been killed so far.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage