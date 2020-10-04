Kerala: 2 Navy officers killed after glider crashes in Kochi

Image Source : TWITTER 2 Navy officers killed after glider on routine flight crashed in Kochi

Two Navy personnel died as a glider on routine flight crashed in Kerala's Kochi on Sunday morning. The cause of the accident is yet to be determined, the defence spokesperson said. The two Navy officers onboard a naval power glider crashed near the Thoppumpady bridge in Kochi.

The deceased have been identified as Lieutenant Rajeev Jha and Petty Officer - Electrical Air (POELA) Sunil Kumar. It was on routine training sortie & took off from INS Garuda. Southern Naval Command orders Board of Inquiry.

Kerala: Lt Rajeev Jha and Petty Officer Sunil Kumar, onboard a naval power glider, lost their lives after it crashed near Thoppumpady bridge near naval base this morning. It was on routine training sortie & took off from INS Garuda. Southern Naval Command orders Board of Inquiry. pic.twitter.com/pCDuoN5GLi — ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2020

Defence spokesperson said the naval power glider was on a routine training sortie and took off from INS Garuda. It crashed near Thoppumpady bridge close to the naval base at around 7 am.

One officer, Lt Rajeev Jha and Petty officer Sunil Kumar, who were in the glider, were rescued from the crash site and shifted to INHS Sanjivani. However, they were declared brought dead, the spokesperson said.

The glider is being salvaged and a board of inquiry has been ordered by the Southern Naval Command into the incident, he said.

