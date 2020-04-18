Image Source : AP Kerala to implement 'odd-even' scheme for private vehicles from Monday, allow restaurant dining till 7 pm

In an attempt to provide relief amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala government on Saturday released detailed guidelines to reopen Kerala in a staggered manner from Monday as it divided the state into four zones – Red, Orange A, Orange B and Green. The government has permitted private vehicles to ply with an odd-even scheme from Mondoy (April 20). Talking on the development, Kerala Police Chief Loknath Behera said that by implementing the scheme, they can reduce the number of vehicles on road by 40%.

"Odd and even scheme will be implemented in the state from 20 April. By implementing the scheme,we can reduce the number of vehicles on road by 40%. 3 persons can travel in a car, including driver. Relaxation will be given to women driven vehicles and govt vehicles," news agency ANI reported quoting Kerala Police Chief as saying.

He further informed that self declaration is a must for interstate travel. "People who are going to office can show their identity cards. Inter district movement is not permitted for general reasons. It will be allowed for medical purpose and for distributing food," he added.

In the Orange zones, the state government has also allowed dine-in restaurants to remain operational till 7 am while take outs shall ply till 8 pm.

The districts in the red zone - Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode, Malappuram - will not have any relaxations, the guidelines said, and hotspots in each of them will remain sealed and have only two entry/exit points for supply of essential goods and services.

In the Green zones, the government has permitted all activities after April 20 except domestic or air travel, movement of passengers by train, and metro rail services. All educational institutions, cinema halls, malls, gyms, swimming pools, entertainment parks, and all religious places shall remain closed till the lockdown announced by the Prime Minister earlier.

What will be allowed in Orange Zone districts:

Movement of private vehicles with odd-even scheme. Vehicles with odd numbers will be permitted on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, while vehicles with even numbers will be allowed on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

The exemption from the odd-even scheme would be only for critical services and emergency operations. Women traveling solo or with dependents are exempted from this restriction.

Only two passengers besides the private vehicle driver can be permitted in the backseat in case of four-wheelers and only one person allowed on two-wheelers. A pillion rider is allowed if it’s a family member.

Bus travel for short distances permitted subject to a strict discipline: no standing passengers, wearing masks compulsory and hand sanitizers should be provided to the passengers as they enter the buses. Total distance cannot more be than 50 to 60 km, limited to within the district.

Barber shops (no cosmetics/beauty therapies) allowed to open on Saturday and Sunday but without AC. Only 2 people to wait at a time.

Restaurants allowed to have dine-in services till 7 pm and takeout till 8 pm.

All health services to remain functional.

Authorized private establishments, which support the provisioning of essential services, or efforts for containment of COVID-19, including home care providers, diagnostics, and supply chain firms serving hospitals to remain functional.

Pre-monsoon sanitation and preventive activities by Health department and local bodies allowed.

All agricultural and horticultural activities including farming operations by farmers, ngencies engaged in procurement, marketing and sale of agriculture/horticulture/horticulture products permitted.

Operation of Anganwadis - distribution of food and nutritional items once in 15 days at the doorsteps of beneficiaries.

MGNREGA and Ayyankali Employment Guarantee Scheme works to be allowed with strict implementation of social distancing and face masks. Priority to be given to irrigation and water conservation works. Not more than 5 unskilled labourers in a team.

Operations of utilities in water, sanitation and waste management sectors including garbage collection by locaI bodies or agencies authorized by Government for that purpose.

Construction of roads, irrigation projects, buildings and all kinds of industrial projects, including MSMEs in rural areas will be allowed.

No person with symptoms like fever, cough, shall be engaged to work. Heath check-up of migrant workers will be the responsibility of the contractor or employer.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage