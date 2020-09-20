Image Source : ANI Kedarnath disaster: 4 human skeletons found during search operation in Uttarakhand

Four human skeletons were found on Sunday by the Uttarakhand police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams while conducting a joint search operation along the treacherous mountainous routes leading to Kedarnath. The security personnel have been given the task to trace the remains of the people missing since the 2013 Kedarnath flash floods.

"During the intensive search operation, we have found four male skeletons. The deceased went missing during the 2013 Kedarnath disaster," Rudraprayag SP Office to media was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

These bodies will be sent for the DNA test and will be cremated in Mandakini and Sone rivers, it added.

A total of 10 teams have been deployed at various track routes including the Gaurikund-Kedarnath by the state government for this search operation.

It is worth noticing that the state government had conducted several search operations in this regard in the past six years also, in which more than 600 skeletons have been found.

The search drive which started from September 16 will conclude on September 22, 2020.

(With ANI inputs)

