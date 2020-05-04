Delhi: 17 more test COVID-19 positive in Kapashera building

Image Source : PTI Kapashera building: 17 more people infected with coronavirus, total now 58

As many as 17 more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Delhi's Kapashera area, taking the total number of positive COVID-19 cases to 58. Earlier, 41 coronavirus cases were reported from a building in Kapashera in southwest Delhi, officials said. A case of COVID-19 was reported from the building in a congested lane on April 18, the official said. The building has already been sealed. The guidelines mandate sealing an area when a minimum three cases have been reported.

Last month, a private secretary of southwest District Magistrate Rahul Singh had tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the DM to go into self-isolation.

Delhi on Sunday recorded the highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases with 427 fresh cases, taking its tally to 4,549. 64 deaths have been reported in the national capital till date, said Directorate General of Health Services, Delhi government.

Meanwhile, two more areas, Bengali Market and House no. 97 to 107 & House no. 120-127, Kailash Hills, East of Kailash (South East), have been de-contained in Delhi on Sunday. Seven zones have been de-contained so far.

Currently, there are 94 total containment zones, said Delhi government.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced the list of activities that will be allowed during the two-week lockdown period in the national capital.

"After the Centre's announcement, the Delhi government held a detailed discussion to finalise the activities that will be allowed during the two-week lockdown," said Kejriwal during a video conference.

Also Read | Standalone liquor shops reopen in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh from today

Also Read | Movement passes issued for essential services will remain valid till May 17: Delhi Police​

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage