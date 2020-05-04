Standalone liquor shops reopen in Delhi, UP from today; strict guidelines in place

Image Source : PTI Lockdown 3.0: Liquor shops in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh to open from today, but with guidelines

Lockdown 3.0 comes into effect beginning today and several relaxations will be seen at various places, especially the green and orange zones. Adhering to the guidelines outlined by the state governments of Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, liquor vendors will now be allowed to operate in non-containment areas while curbs on educational institutes, public transport and gatherings will continue as earlier. In Delhi, nearly 150 liquor shops located outside COVID-19 containment zones are likely to open from Monday as the Delhi government has announced the implementation of the latest lockdown relaxations.

According to an official, four government-run agencies, which are responsible for the sale of liquor in Delhi, have submitted the list of the liquor shops which can be allowed to open following coronavirus guidelines.

"About 150 liquor shops are likely to open in Delhi from Monday," the official said, adding that these are likely to remain open till 7 in the evening.

On Saturday, the excise department directed these four agencies to identify liquor outlets that fulfill all conditions prescribed by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

However, liquor shops will not be allowed to open in COVID-19 containment zones.

Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation, Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation, Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation Limited and Delhi Consumer's Cooperative Wholesale Store have been given the permission to open liquor shops in public places, except malls and market complexes.

The agencies will also have to give an undertaking stating that liquor shops being allowed to open will fulfill all conditions prescribed by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), according to the excise department.

Meanwhile, in Uttar Pradesh, the liquor shops will be opened in some areas, keeping social distancing norms in place.

According to the new guidelines given out by the state government, liquor shops which are not located in shopping malls can be opened from 10 am to 7 pm with social distancing norms in place to ensure that not over five persons are there at a time.

Sale of liquor will be allowed with certain conditions in all zones, barring containment areas, in standalone shops, not in markets or malls.

UP excise department authorities have announced that standalone liquor shops will be allowed to open in all areas in the state except containment zones in red zones.

The liquor shops will remain open from 10 am to 7 pm.

However, all necessary measures will be taken to ensure social distancing is followed. Only five people will be allowed to buy liquor from a shop at one time.

Local administrations can implement Section 144 of the CrPC to stop the movement of people, the government said.

Meanwhile, domestic and foreign air travel will continue to be banned although air ambulance will be exempted. Metro and interstate bus services will not operate. Schools, colleges, hotels, restaurants, bars, cinema halls, malls, etc. will remain closed. Religious, political, cultural, social and sports events will remain banned as before.

Orders were also issued to every district magistrate to ensure that the inspection of the medical team engaged in COVID-19 treatment is compulsorily done.

Also Read | MP: 4 dead, 2 battle for life after drinking spurious liquor

Also Read | Andhra Govt to resume sale of liquor from Monday​

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage