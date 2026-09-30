Public darshan at Jagannath Temple in Puri to remain closed for 4 hours today: Check timings

Puri:

Devotees planning to visit the Shri Jagannath Temple in Puri on Wednesday (September 30) should take note of an important update as public darshan for the general public will remain temporarily suspended for four hours due to the Banakalagi Niti of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra. Banakalagi Niti is a sacred and secret ritual at the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri, Odisha, where the facial features and divine expressions of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra are repainted and adorned.

According to a notice issued by the Shri Jagannath Temple Administration, public darshan will remain closed from 6 pm to 10 pm on September 30. The temple administration has urged devotees to plan their visit accordingly to avoid inconvenience after reaching the temple.

Darshan closed from 6 pm to 10 pm

According to the temple administration's notice, the Banakalagi Niti will be performed on Ashwin Krishna Chaturthi. The ritual will begin after the completion of the second Bhoga Mandap Bhog. During the Banakalagi Niti, the doors of the sanctum sanctorum remain closed to the general public. Devotees are not allowed to have darshan during this period.

Therefore, devotees planning to visit the Puri Srimandir on Wednesday will need to keep the evening schedule in mind. Public darshan will remain unavailable for four hours, from 6 pm to 10 pm.

What is the Banakalagi ritual?

The Banakalagi Niti, also known as Srimukha Sringara, is one of the important religious traditions of the Srimandir. During the ritual, the faces of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Lord Sudarshan, who are seated on the Ratna Singhasana, are specially adorned. As part of the ritual, natural colours are used to restore and decorate the appearance of the deities' faces. Banakalagi is considered a special and confidential ritual of the temple.

Ritual can take four to five hours

The Banakalagi Niti can take around four to five hours to complete. During this period, all the doors of the temple remain closed and general devotees are not allowed to have darshan. The special service is performed by the Dutta Mahapatra servitor tradition. Natural materials and colours are used for the special decoration of the deities' faces.

The temple administration has asked devotees to plan their visit to the Srimandir keeping the timing of the Banakalagi Niti in mind. Public darshan will remain closed from 6 pm to 10 pm on September 30. Once the ritual is completed, darshan for devotees will resume as per the prescribed procedure. Earlier in June, the doors of the Shri Jagannath Temple in Puri were also closed for five hours.

(Inputs from Shubham Kumar)

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