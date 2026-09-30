Rift in Opposition? Congress hits back at Sanjay Singh over SP alliance remarks ahead of INDIA bloc meeting

New Delhi:

The opposition appears to be facing fresh friction ahead of I.N.D.I.A bloc meeting on Wednesday as Congress leader Rajendra Pal Gautam hit back at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh over his remarks on the Congress-Samajwadi Party alliance in Uttar Pradesh. Gautam questioned AAP's record on social justice and said that Congress and the Samajwadi Party are both part of the I.N.D.I.A bloc and will have to work together to fight the BJP in Uttar Pradesh.

Congress hits back at Sanjay Singh

Reacting to Sanjay Singh's remarks, Rajendra Pal Gautam said, "First of all, Sanjay Singh should answer this. The Aam Aadmi Party has sent 14 Rajya Sabha MPs so far. How many SC, ST, OBC and minority MPs have they sent? A party that does not believe in social justice, a party that came to power on the basis of lies, will they tell us today what we should and should not do?"

Gautam further said that both the Samajwadi Party and Congress are part of the I.N.D.I.A bloc and that the two parties have to contest and win the Uttar Pradesh elections together. "Our top leadership will discuss how the alliance will work, how many seats there will be and what the seat-sharing formula will be. We are demanding a respectable share of seats. If they do not understand this, there is nothing we can do about it. What the Aam Aadmi Party does is for them to decide. The important issue today is to save the country's democracy and Constitution," he said.

What did AAP leader Sanjay Singh say?

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh had said that his party would not attend the I.N.D.I.A bloc meeting. Instead, he said the party would support an impeachment motion against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in Parliament. Speaking about the I.N.D.I.A bloc meeting, Singh said, "The Aam Aadmi Party has already made it clear that we are not a part of the I.N.D.I.alliance. Therefore, there is no point in attending such a meeting. Secondly, as far as the impeachment is concerned, we have already signed against Gyanesh Kumar. So, if an impeachment motion is brought against Gyanesh Kumar in Parliament and action is taken, we will fight on this issue. We will fight along with all the opposition parties. This has been absolutely clear from the beginning."

Is Congress fighting BJP or Samajwadi Party in UP?

Sanjay Singh also reacted to reports that Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav could stay away from the opposition meeting. "We are watching how Congress is troubling the Samajwadi Party and Akhilesh Yadav in Uttar Pradesh," Singh said. He also questioned Congress' position on seat-sharing in the state. "Today, we heard a statement that Congress wants 150 seats. Sometimes they say they will contest all 403 seats. Sometimes they say they want 200 seats. Are they fighting the BJP or the Samajwadi Party? Their statements make it seem as if they are fighting the Samajwadi Party," the AAP leader said. The remarks from both sides have come ahead of the I.N.D.I.A bloc meeting, with seat-sharing and the alliance's strategy in Uttar Pradesh emerging as key points of discussion.

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