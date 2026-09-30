Massive fire breaks out at historic Koder House, a landmark of Fort Kochi's Jewish heritage

Thiruvananthapuram:

A massive fire broke out at the historic Koder House, a landmark of Fort Kochi's Jewish heritage, on Tuesday evening, prompting fire and rescue personnel to rush to the iconic building. Local reports suggest that the fire broke out around 6.50 pm at the imposing three-storeyed, brick-red building on Tower Road, which was once the home of the prominent Jewish Koder family and is now being converted into a heritage hotel, police said.

Short circuit is suspected to have caused the fire

According to Fire and Rescue Service sources, some guests and staff were safely evacuated from the building as soon as the flames appeared, averting a major accident. Fire and Rescue Services personnel from various stations in and around Fort Kochi brought the situation under control, officials said. A short circuit is suspected to have caused the fire, officials said. The extent of the damage was not immediately known.

Indian Navy assisted in the firefighting operation

Talking to PTI, former Kochi Mayor K J Sohan said the loss could not be assessed merely in monetary terms, given the building's historical importance. The Indian Navy assisted in the firefighting operation following a request from the Kochi Commissioner of Police, the Southern Naval Command said. Defence fire tenders from INS Dronacharya, INS Venduruthy and INS Garuda were deployed to assist the civil authorities. Naval teams worked alongside fire and police personnel to help bring the blaze under control.

Koder House traces its history to the 19th century

Koder House traces its history to the 19th century, when it was built as a Portuguese mansion. In 1905, Samuel S Koder, a member of the prominent Cochin Jewish family, bought and renovated the building, giving it its distinctive Indo-European architectural character. Samuel Koder ran the Cochin Electric Company and also served as the Honorary Consul to the Netherlands. He was also instrumental in establishing the Cochin wing of the Freemasons.

Know all about historic Coder House in Fort Kochi

Originally built in 1808, this Indo-Portuguese style red brick mansion is located on Tower Road and is part of the Jewish heritage of Kochi. It was later operated as a luxury boutique hotel.

Built as a Portuguese mansion, the building was built in 1905 by Samuel S. McCarthy. Coder bought it and had it renovated. Koder came from a well-known Jewish family in Kochi and was an Honorary Consul (Honorary Counsel) of the Netherlands. The building remained with the Codder family until the third generation sold it. This heritage building is known for its large rooms with sea views, wooden floors and wood carved furniture.

The building remained with the Koder family until it was sold by one of Samuel Koder's grandchildren. The building's architecture reflects a blend of European and Indian styles. Its spacious rooms, sea-facing windows, wooden floors, carved furniture, and verandahs are among its distinctive features. The mansion is known for its large glass-paned windows, with the glass believed to have been imported from Belgium, and floor tiles arranged in a chessboard pattern. Wide teak staircases and large open spaces across all 3 floors add to the character of the building.

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