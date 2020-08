Image Source : PTI Cop martyred, 2 jawans injured as terrorists open fire on team of police, CRPF in Baramulla

One special police officer (SPO) of the Jammu and Kashmir police was martyred on Monday after terrorists opened fire on a CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) and police in the Union Territory. The incident was reported from Kreeri area of Baramullah district in Jammu and Kashmir. Two CRPF jawans were also reported injured in the attack.

Soon after the attack, the terrorists managed to escape from the spot.

The area was cordoned off and search operation to nab the terrorists was underway.

