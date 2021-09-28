Tuesday, September 28, 2021
     
2 terrorist associates held, hideout busted in Kashmir

A Cordon And Search Operation (CASO) was launched along with the CRPF after which the hideout was discovered.

September 28, 2021
The Jammu and Kashmir Police along with other security forces have arrested two terrorist associates and busted a terrorist hideout in Kashmir, officials said on Tuesday. The Srinagar Police with the assistance of Pulwama Police and Army's 50 RR arrested two overground workers (OGWs) of terrorists from South Kashmir's Pulwama district.

"Their interrogation revealed terrorist Riyaz Sathrgund (Lashkar-e-Taiba commander) had asked them to build a hideout in the Rajouri Kadal area of Nowhatta, Srinagar," the police said.

On this information, a Cordon And Search Operation (CASO) was launched along with the CRPF and the hideout was discovered.

"However it was empty and the owner of the house is being questioned. Further investigation is going on," police said.

(With inputs from IANS)

