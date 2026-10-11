'Russia, Ukraine agreed on energy ceasefire effective immediately': Trump

Washington:

US President Donald Trump on Sunday (October 11) announced an immediate 'energy ceasefire' between Russia and Ukraine, saying both countries have agreed to the truce. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the ceasefire was effective immediately and urged Moscow and Kyiv to refrain from violating the agreement.

Trump did not specify the duration of the ceasefire or explain how it would be implemented. Neither the Kremlin nor the White House had issued an official statement on the announcement at the time.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, "Effective immediately, there is an ENERGY CEASEFIRE in the War between Russia and Ukraine. Both parties have agreed. Do not break it! Thank you for your attention to this matter."

The announced ceasefire has not yet been confirmed by either Russia or Ukraine.

What does energy ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine mean?

An energy ceasefire implies a limited, mutual agreement between Russia and Ukraine under which neither country will attack the other's energy infrastructure. This is not a comprehensive ceasefire; it is a measure limited strictly to the energy sector.

In simple terms, this means that Ukraine will not launch drone or missile attacks on Russian oil refineries, oil storage facilities, gas installations, or other energy export-related sites. Conversely, Russia will halt attacks on Ukraine's electricity grids, power plants, heating systems, substations, petrol pumps, and other energy facilities.

Since this is not a full-scale ceasefire, one cannot claim that a general ceasefire has been established between Russia and Ukraine. Instead, it can be described specifically as an "energy ceasefire"—a cessation of hostilities regarding energy infrastructure—while the rest of the war continues as before.

Trump says Ukraine needs new president

The announcement comes a day after Trump blamed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for attacking diesel facilities in Russia and contributing to a global shortage. Russia and Ukraine have repeatedly attacked each other's energy infrastructure during the war.

Trump said Saturday it was time for Ukraine to get a new president, suggesting Zelenskyy has not done enough to end the war and blaming him for high diesel prices in the U.S.

Zelenskyy said in response to Trump's comments that Ukraine could hold elections if Russia agreed to a 60-day ceasefire. “Give us two months, 60 days off. Total ceasefire, 60 days, and we will organize elections,” he said, adding that Ukraine would be ready to accept whatever choice its people made.

"With all respect to President Trump, it’s up to our society, up to our people to choose one or another leader," he said. Zelenskyy added that holding a vote during the war would be unlawful and that Ukraine would need security guarantees to allow people to vote safely.

Ukraine has been under martial law since Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022, and the Ukrainian Constitution bars elections while it remains in force. Beyond the legal barrier, a nationwide vote would be vulnerable to Russian missile and drone attacks, and organizing one is widely seen as logistically impossible, with roughly a fifth of the country under occupation, millions of Ukrainians displaced abroad and soldiers on the front line. Zelenskyy’s term formally expired in May 2024, but the constitution allows him to remain in office until a new president is sworn in.

Also Read

Trump signs oil deal with Russia in big U-turn after his tariff tirade; Zelenskyy miffed