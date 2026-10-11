Brawl over a senior citizen seat in Delhi Metro: 48-year-old attacked by former IAS officer and son dies

New Delhi:

A 48-year-old man has died after being badly injured in a fight over a seat on a Delhi Metro at the Supreme Court Metro Station on October 8. According to the FIR, Pawan Sharma was assaulted by two men - a former IAS officer and his son.

The victim got a severe injury in his head after being slapped and pushed, causing him to fall on the metro floor. The metro staff transported the victim to LNJP Hospital by ambulance, where he died. An FIR has been registered at the Supreme Court Metro Police Station based on a complaint from the deceased's mother, Durga Sharma. Sanjay Pratap Singh and Siddharth Singh are named in the FIR. The FIR has been registered under Section 105(3)(5) of the CrPC.

What happened?

In the FIR, the deceased's mother stated that she and her son, Pawan Sharma, were sitting on the senior citizen seat in the metro. When they reached the Supreme Court metro station, two men boarded the metro train. One of them was a little older, and the other was a young boy.

As soon as they boarded the metro, they started talking rudely to both of them and asked them to vacate their seats. During the altercation, Pawan replied, "Don't talk like that, we'll vacate the seat." Suddenly, the elderly man grabbed Pawan by the collar and slapped him. When Pawan protested, the boy accompanying the elderly man grabbed him by neck and punched him several times on the chest.

Who is former IAS officer Sanjay Pratap?

The former senior IAS officer Sanjay Pratap was arrested red-handed by the CBI while accepting a bribe. The investigation revealed assets worth over 100 crore rupees. The accused's son, Siddharth Singh, is a Supreme Court lawyer.

45 Delhi Metro stations reopened

Delhi Metro reopened entry and exit gates at 45 stations after a 25-hour closure due the CJP's anti-CEC protest, with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announcing that gates at all stations across its network were now open. Giving a service update, the DMRC said entry and exit gates at all Metro stations were open and interchange facilities at all the concerned stations were also available.

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45 Delhi Metro stations reopened after 25-hour closure amid CJP's anti-CEC protest