Delhi-Chennai IndiGo flight diverted to Hyderabad following smoke onboard | Video

A Chennai-bound IndiGo flight from Delhi was diverted to Hyderabad on Sunday (October 11) after smoke was detected from a passenger's personal electronic device kept in the overhead bin. The aircraft landed safely, the airline said in a statement.

Flight diverted to Hyderabad

The airline said that the cabin crew responded promptly, and the situation was brought under control. "IndiGo flight 6E 6115, operating from Delhi to Chennai on October 11, 2026, was diverted to Hyderabad after smoke was detected from a customer's personal electronic device. The cabin crew responded promptly, and the situation was brought under control," IndiGo said in a statement.

The pilots diverted the flight and landed safely at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad, as per the established protocols. "In line with established protocols, the pilots diverted the flight and landed safely at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad," it added.

The airline said an alternative aircraft had been arranged to take the passengers to Chennai.

IndiGo flight hit by lightning at 17,000 feet

Earlier on October 7, an IndiGo flight carrying 104 passengers was struck by heavy lightning at around 17,000 feet while flying from Patna to Lucknow amid bad weather. However, all passengers were safe, and the front of the plane (nose) was damaged in the incident. The lightning strike prompted an emergency landing at Lucknow airport, and all passengers were safely evacuated; no injuries were reported in the incident.

The incident was reported when IndiGo flight 6E925 took off from Patna airport at 3:10 pm and was scheduled to arrive in Lucknow at 4:20 pm. The flight landed safely at Lucknow at around 4:05 pm following the lightning strike.

The lightning damaged the front portion of the aircraft when it was approaching Lucknow. However, the pilot of the flight managed the situation and safely brought the aircraft to the airport.

An IndiGo flight suffered a tail strike while landing at the Kempegowda International Airport in Karnataka's Bengaluru on September 27, said officials, pointing out that the gusty winds likely caused the incident. The flight 6E 6542 was travelling to Bengaluru from the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Assam's Guwahati.

In a statement, the airline said the aircraft had managed to land at the airport in its second attempt, adding that no injuries were reported and all the passengers, alongside the crew, were disembarked safely.

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