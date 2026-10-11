11 Indians among 300 injured in Houthi strikes at Riyadh airport, embassy in touch with local authorities

Riyadh:

At least 11 Indians were among the more than 300 people injured in an attack at Riyadh International Airport in Saudi Arabia, the Indian Embassy said on Sunday, a day after the incident that killed 12 people. The embassy said that it has been following up on the "dastardly attack" on Riyadh airport and was in touch with the local authorities to enquire about their well-being.

The attack was the latest of several in the past week targeting the airport. The deceased included four Saudi citizens, two Bangladeshi nationals, a Palestinian, a US citizen, an Egyptian, a Jordanian, a Syrian and a Sudanese.

"It is learnt that 11 Indians are among those injured in the attack. Embassy has been in touch with local authorities to enquire about their well-being. Our officials have also reached out to the hospital authorities," the Indian Embassy in Riyadh said.

In response to the update shared by the Indian Embassy, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar affirmed India's resolve to provide necessary aid in this "difficult situation." "Our Embassy is doing everything necessary in this difficult situation. May follow their updates," Jaishankar wrote in a post on X, responding to the Indian Embassy's update.

India condemns attack

Earlier in the day, India strongly condemned the deadly strike targeting King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, while affirming its firm solidarity with Saudi Arabia in protecting its sovereignty.

In an official statement released on Sunday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated, "We strongly condemn the repeated attacks on Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport over the past few days, including the dastardly attack on October 10, which have led to loss of lives, injuries and damage to property. We express our condolences to the families of the deceased and wish speedy recovery to the injured persons."

New Delhi asserted that the assault on civilian areas and vital installations was entirely unjustifiable. In the statement, the ministry noted, "The repeated attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure are completely unacceptable and must cease immediately."

"We stand in solidarity with the people and the government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in defence of their sovereignty, and hope that peace and normalcy return to the region at the earliest," the MEA added.

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Riyadh airport attack kills 12

A missile attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, killed 12 people and injured more than 300 others, including several who were in critical condition, civil aviation authorities said early Sunday. The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen blamed Iran-backed Houthi rebels for the attack and vowed a firm response.

The strike was described as the deadliest attack in a Gulf Arab country since the start of the Iran war. It comes amid an escalation in fighting between the Houthis and Saudi-backed Yemeni government forces, widening the conflict's regional impact.

A missile struck an airport complex housing terminals 3 and 4, which serve domestic flights, a regional official said. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to speak to the media. Saudi authorities said the 12 people killed included four Saudi citizens and nationals of Bangladesh, Palestine, the United States, Egypt, Jordan, Syria and Sudan. The injured were being treated at several hospitals.

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