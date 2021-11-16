J&K: LeT commander looking for new infiltration routes to facilitate terrorists' entry, say Intel agencies

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Terror outfits looking for new routes to infiltrate J&K, Intel agencies sound alerts

Terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir are trying to infiltrate into the Valley through new passages, intelligence agencies have sounded an alert. The development comes after the security forces had chocked the known routes of infiltration from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) to Jammu and Kashmir. According to the sources, terror outfits like Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e Mohammad (JeM) and Al Badra are under pressure to get maximum infiltration done before the onset of heavy snowfall in Kashmir.

Citing intelligence input, sources also said that LeT commander Arif Hazi who is incharge of the Kotli village in PoK has been given the responsibility to explore new routes of infiltration and facilitate terrorists' entry to Jammu and Kashmir.

Security forces have identified as many as eight routes from where terrorists might try to infiltrate, while the Border Security Force (BSF) has intensified patrolling on these adjoining areas on Line of Control (LoC), an official said.

A majority of the new routes are also connected to several areas in Jammu, the official added.

According to sources, these outfits have full logistical support from Pakistan's intelligence wing Inter-State Services (ISI) and it was learnt that Hazi was assigned the responsibility from them.

The intercepted conversations also revealed the presence of Afghan mobile SIM cards. However, it was yet to be ascertained whether Afghan terrorists were present in PoK or if only the SIM cards were being used.

After Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to the Union Territory on October 23-25, the security apparatus have been fully activated.

The security forces have also identified the number of ultras and Over Ground Workers (OGWs), who have been providing support to these terrorists, that sneaked into the Kashmir Valley and are hiding in the forest because of continuous operations against them.

According to the sources, around 35 terrorists were identified by the agencies last week, however, the number could be more.

