Saturday, January 01, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Jammu & Kashmir: Indian Army troops extend New Year greetings from LoC

Jammu & Kashmir: Indian Army troops extend New Year greetings from LoC

The troops extended greetings from a forward location along the Line of Control (LOC) in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Paras Bisht Edited by: Paras Bisht @ParasBisht15
Kupwara Updated on: January 01, 2022 22:36 IST
Jammu kashmir, indian army, army troops, new year greetings, LoC, kupwara, srinagar, line of contro
Image Source : ANI

J&K: Indian Army troops extend New Year greetings from LoC

Highlights

  • Troops extended New Year greetings from a forward location along the LoC
  • The troops braved through knee-deep snow to hoist the Indian flag

The Indian Army troops extended New Year greetings from the snow-capped mountains on Saturday. The troops expressed greetings from a forward location along the Line of Control (LOC) in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The troops braved through knee-deep snow to hoist the Indian flag on snow-capped hills. 

Also Read | Minimum temperatures in Kashmir remain below freezing point; snowfall, rain likely from Sunday 

Also Read | New Year gift for Mumbaikars: No property tax on houses measuring up to 500 sqft

 

 

Latest India News

Write a comment

Elections 2022
Year Ender 2021
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News