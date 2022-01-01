Jammu & Kashmir: Indian Army troops extend New Year greetings from LoC

Follow us on Image Source : ANI J&K: Indian Army troops extend New Year greetings from LoC

Highlights Troops extended New Year greetings from a forward location along the LoC

The troops braved through knee-deep snow to hoist the Indian flag

The Indian Army troops extended New Year greetings from the snow-capped mountains on Saturday. The troops expressed greetings from a forward location along the Line of Control (LOC) in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The troops braved through knee-deep snow to hoist the Indian flag on snow-capped hills.

Also Read | Minimum temperatures in Kashmir remain below freezing point; snowfall, rain likely from Sunday

Also Read | New Year gift for Mumbaikars: No property tax on houses measuring up to 500 sqft

Latest India News