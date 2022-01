Follow us on Image Source : PTI New Year gift for Mumbaikars: No property tax on house measuring up to 500 sqft

The Maharashtra government on the day of New Year, Saturday announced that it has completely waived the property tax bills of residential properties measuring up to 500 sqft in Mumbai.

The decision was announced after a meeting of the Ministry of Urban Development, led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

