BJP welcomes initiative to form new party in J&K

The BJP has welcomed the moves to form a new political party in Jammu and Kashmir led by former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) minister Altaf Bukhari. Bukhari has said that in the coming days a new political party will be formed, which will consist of former Legislators and will also include new faces. Speaking to, Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina said, "Such a move is welcome."

"If a new political party is made after the abrogation of Article 370, it is a welcome move," Raina said. "This will strengthen the democracy." He said the Indian constitution has given them the right to carry out political activities within its ambit.

On Sunday, Congress former lawmaker Usman Majeed resigned from the party and is likely to join the emerging new group. Bukhari was the first mainstream politician in Kashmir who said publicly "that there was a need to move beyond the abrogation of Article 370 and strive for achievable political objectives".

In January, Bukhari-led delegation presented a memorandum to the Lt. Governor listing measures for the revival of political activities. They demanded restoration of statehood and domicile rights for the residents of the Union Territory.

The group has stressed up on the release of all the detainees who have been detained after the abrogation of Article 370, including three former Chief Ministers. Bukhari also lead a group of former PDP Legislators who held a meeting with a 16-member delegation of foreign envoys in Srinagar. The move triggered a strong response from the PDP, which expelled eight of its members for taking part in the meetings and siding with Bukhari.

