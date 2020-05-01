Friday, May 01, 2020
     
Heavy firing exchanges on LoC in J&K's Baramulla

Heavy firing and shelling exchanges started on Friday between India and Pakistan on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district.

IANS IANS
Srinagar Published on: May 01, 2020 15:27 IST
Heavy firing and shelling exchanges started on Friday between India and Pakistan on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district. Police sources said the Pakistan Army started unprovoked firing and shelling at Indian positions on the LoC in Hajipeer sector of Uri tehsil. "Pakistan violated ceasefire by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars. Indian positions have effectively retaliated," the sources said adding that adequate steps are being taken to ensure safety of the civilians living along the LoC in Hajipeer sector.

Till last reports came in, firing exchanges were still going on between the two sides.

