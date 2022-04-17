Jahangirpuri clash: Names of all 14 people arrested for inciting violence in Delhi

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Jahangirpuri clash: Here are names of all 14 people arrested for inciting violence in Delhi

Highlights At least 14 people have been arrested in the violent incident that took place in Jahangirpuri.

Besides, Delhi Police has identified several others who were responsible for stone-pelting.

Illegal weapons were used during Shobha Yatra on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, police said.

Jahangirpuri Violence: At least 14 people have been arrested in the violent incident that took place in Delhi's Jahangirpuri yesterday. Apart from these 14, the Delhi Police has identified several others who were responsible for stone-pelting, and their arrests will also be made soon. Out of those held, a history-sheeter is also arrested, informed the police.

Here are their names: Ansar, Aslam, Noor Alam, Jahid, Shehzad, Mukhtiyar Ali, Mohammad Ali, Aamir, Aksar, Aahir, Akram, Zakir, Imtiaz, and Mohammad Ali.

Illegal weapons were used during Shobha Yatra on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti in Jahangirpuri yesterday. Several Delhi Police personnel, including a special branch, has been deployed in sensitive areas of North-East Delhi. The Police are also using drones for patrolling in Jamia Nagar and Jasola to ensure law and order in the areas.

"The identification of perpetrators is going on and the police are investigating. We'll be looking into CCTV footage and human intelligence inputs. Stringent action will be taken against those involved in rioting." said Dependra Pathak, Special CP, Delhi Police. He also said that total 7 cases have been filed, in the arrest of these 14 people.

Clashes broke out between two groups after stone-pelting incidents were reported from the Jahangirpuri area in the national capital on Saturday evening during a procession.

"After Delhi's sensitive incident, a flag march is being conducted by police with the goal to create an atmosphere of faith and security for the public. I appeal to the public to maintain peace and not pay heed to rumours," said Love Kumar, Joint Police Commissioner (Law and Order).

Delhi Police has registered a case and started the investigation of the incident.

