Jahangirpuri clash: 'Mastermind' Ansar among 14 held; Special Cell likely to take over case

Jahangirpuri violence: Ansar, one of the 14 suspects arrested in connection with Hanuman Jayanti violence in Delhi's Jahangirpuri, is said to be the mastermind behind the communal clashes, police sources said. According to the sources, Ansar, a local bad character, allegedly plotted the crime. "We are grilling Ansar. He was held among others. We are checking his call details record. As of now he is the prime suspect." Two processions had passed and it was the third procession which was stopped allegedly by Ansar and his aides, they said. Initially, the police had held nine persons and later five more were arrested. Ansar has been named in the FIR, a copy of which is with IANS.

Ansar allegedly provoked people to stop the procession and asked them to pelt stones. "They had planned it in advance. Ansar was leading them, this is what we have learnt in our investigation so far," said the sources. A store was robbed by the people who were pelting stones.

The Special Cell or the Crime Branch of Delhi Police is likely to take over the Jahangirpuri violence case in which eight police personnel and a civilian were injured, according to a source. Trouble started when a group of armed people attcked a religious procession taken out on the occasion on Hanuman Jayanti on Saturday. Currently, the local police assisted by a team of Special Cell and Crime Branch, is investigating the case, which is likely to be transferred to Special Cell. The police is also preparing a detailed report in the matter which will be sent to the Ministry of Home Affairs. Meanwhile, police claimed to have recovered the pistol used in the violence from Aslam's possession. "Aslam was held along with 14 others. He was one who opened fire outside the religious place. We have recovered the weapon and are grilling Aslam to know more about his aides. He was provoked by Ansar, the other arrested accused who is prime suspect," said the source.

Ten police teams have been formed to look into the matter. Senior police officials are on the spot. Extra police forces have been deployed in the area to avoid untoward incidents. Following the incident, a case was lodged under sections 147, 148, 149, 186, 353, 332, 323, 427, 436, 307, 120B IPC read with 27 Arms Act. "A total of nine persons (8 police personnel and 1 civilian) were injured. All were removed to BJRM hospital. One Sub inspector sustained bullet injury. His condition is stable," said a police official. Earlier, Delhi Police registered an FIR. "We have lodged an FIR into the incident and an investigation has been initiated," Special Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, New Delhi, Dependra Pathak told IANS. He said the situation was now peaceful and under control. The area where the clashes took place continues to be under heavy police security cover.

