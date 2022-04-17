Revealed: Connecting the dots between Jahangirpuri violence and 2020 Delhi riots

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Security personnel keep vigil after clashes broke out between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession on Saturday, at Jahangirpuri in New Delhi.

Jahangirpuri Violence: The Special Cell or the Crime Branch of Delhi Police is likely to take over the Jahangirpuri violence case in which eight police personnel and a civilian were injured. Trouble started when a group of armed people attcked a religious procession taken out on the occasion on Hanuman Jayanti on Saturday. Preliminary investigations have revealed some people engaged in a scuffle with another community while the 'Shobha Yatra' procession was being carried out, which led to stone-pelting and vehicles being torched in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area. The clashes were first reported in Block C area near Kushal Chowk at around 5 to 5:30 p.m.

The same area, C Block Kushal Chowk in Jahangirpuri, also had a connection with the North-East riots of Delhi in 2020. The disclosure was made from the chargesheet filed by Delh Police Special Cell in the court, which is probing the conspiracy of Delhi riots.

Delhi Police in its chargesheet had disclosed that during the CAA/NRC protests in Delhi, around 6-7 buses were used to bring illegal Bangladeshi women, children and men to Shaheen Bagh protest test from C Block Kushal Chowk. People from this area were also involved in stone pelting and rioting, claimed the chargesheet. Delhi Police is now investigating keeping all these things in mind.

In fact, people had similarly started protesting against CAA / NRC near C Block mosque in Jahangirpuri. The protests had mainly illegal Bangladeshi women and children.

Currently, the local police assisted by a team of Special Cell and Crime Branch, is investigating the case, which is likely to be transferred to Special Cell. The police is also preparing a detailed report in the matter which will be sent to the Ministry of Home Affairs.

