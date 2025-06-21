'Bharat Mata Ki Jai!': 290 Indians evacuated from Iran return safely under Operation Sindhu The evacuees, a mix of students, religious pilgrims, and professionals, returned under Operation Sindhu, India’s latest rescue mission launched amid escalating tensions between Israel and Iran.

New Delhi:

Chants of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and "Hindustan Zindabad" reverberated through Delhi Airport late Friday night as a special flight carrying 290 Indian nationals evacuated from war-hit Iran landed safely, bringing a wave of relief to hundreds of families.

The evacuees, a mix of students, religious pilgrims, and professionals, returned under Operation Sindhu, India’s latest rescue mission launched amid escalating tensions between Israel and Iran. The government’s swift coordination and execution of the operation won praise from passengers who described the effort as smooth, efficient, and reassuring.

"Didn’t Know If We Would Make It Back"

Among the returnees was Tazkiya Fatima, a resident of Noida, who spoke emotionally about the uncertainty they faced in Iran.

“There is a situation of war over there. We were not sure how we would make it out of there, but the Government of India made the whole process very smooth. I am very thankful to the Indian government,” she said upon landing.

Emotional Reunion and Praise for Embassy Support

Eliya Batool, another evacuee, shared her gratitude, highlighting the comfort provided even while abroad.

“My family was very worried. In Iran, we were at ease — we were provided with a 5-star hotel and safety was ensured. But after coming here, we feel at peace. Thank you so much, Indian government. We did not face any issue because our Embassy made everything easy for us.”

Operation Sindhu in Focus

Operation Sindhu was launched in response to the rapidly deteriorating security situation in parts of Iran following missile exchanges and heightened hostilities in the Middle East. Indian authorities acted swiftly to identify citizens at risk and facilitate their safe passage back home.

The Ministry of External Affairs is expected to conduct further evacuations if needed, and officials have reiterated their commitment to the safety of Indian nationals overseas.

This latest rescue effort echoes previous successful missions like Operation Ganga (Ukraine), Vande Bharat (COVID-19 pandemic), and Operation Kaveri (Sudan), reaffirming India’s reputation for decisive evacuation diplomacy.