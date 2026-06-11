Is Babul Supriyo TMC's next surprise exit amid exodus of leaders? Cryptic post sparks buzz

Kolkata:

Amid a spate of resignations from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) following the party’s poor performance in the West Bengal elections, Rajya Sabha MP Babul Supriyo has sparked fresh speculation about his political future with a cryptic social media post.

The development comes after three TMC Rajya Sabha MPs — Sushmita Dev, Prakash Chik Baraik and Sukhendu Sekhar Roy — resigned from both the party and the Upper House, fuelling talk of unrest within the ruling camp.

Supriyo, however, appeared irritated by persistent questions over his political allegiance. In a lengthy post, he recalled instances of working with political rivals in the past, including during his tenure in the BJP, a remark that political observers have interpreted as leaving the door open for a possible switch.

While he stopped short of categorically denying such speculation, Supriyo maintained that he remained with the party and leader he is currently associated with. At the same time, he also defended his right to make his own political choices.

The former union minister also said he respects the mandate given by the people of West Bengal to the BJP and expressed willingness to work closely with Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari for the state's development.

Notably, the post contained criticism of the BJP as well. However, Supriyo did not explicitly state that he would continue with Mamata Banerjee’s party, a silence that has only intensified speculation over his next political move.

Over 20 Lok Sabha MPs seek recognition as a separate group?

Besides, 20 Lok Sabha MPs elected on the TMC’s ticket are reportedly seeking recognition as a separate faction in Parliament. The group has approached the Lok Sabha Speaker with its request, although no response has been received so far.

The rebel camp is being led by Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, who has indicated that the faction intends to work alongside the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The move has triggered fresh political discussions in West Bengal and at the national level.

This speculation gained momentum after reports surfaced that members of the group held meetings with Union Minister Bhupender Yadav, who is also the BJP's election in-charge for West Bengal, and Suvendu Adhikari.

These meetings have fuelled debate over the future course of the rebel MPs and whether they could formally align with or eventually merge into the NDA.

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