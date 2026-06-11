TMC's Prakash Chik Baraik resigns as Rajya Sabha MP, third such jolt to Mamata in just a week

New Delhi:

In the latest in the series of jolts to Mamata Banerjee, Trinamool Congress's Prakash Chik Baraik resigned as the Rajya Sabha MP on Thursday, making it the third such resignation from party MPs after Sukhendu Sekhar Roy and Sushmita Dev.

Baraik is expected to meet Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan at 11 am to formally tender his resignation.

(Image Source : REPORTER)Prakash Chik Baraik resignation letter

With Baraik's resignation, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) is set to see its strength in the Rajya Sabha decline to 10 members.

Reports indicate that the party's troubles may not end there, with as many as three more TMC Rajya Sabha MPs reportedly considering resignation within the next week. If that happens, it could further deepen the crisis for the party led by Mamata Banerjee.

TMC exodus continues