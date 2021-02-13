Here's what Indian Railways has to say on fixed date for resumption of all passenger trains

Image Source : @RAILMININDIA In photo: Coach of a Tejas Express. (Representational image)

The Indian Railways on Saturday informed that no date has been fixed for resumption of all passenger trains operations, however, new train services will be added gradually.

"No date fixed for resumption of all passenger trains operations. Railways have been increasing the number of train services in a graded manner. Already more than 65 per cent of trains are running. More than 250 plus were added in January, more will be added gradually," Indian Railways said.

Meanwhile, in another development, Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal in a written reply to Parliament informed that Indian Railways has upgraded the speed of 488 trains across its various zones.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said, "With a view to contain the spread of Covid-19 pandemic, Indian Railways discontinued all regular passenger carrying trains from March 23 last year and presently only special trains keeping in view the concerns and suggestions of state governments are being operated."

He said, however, in its endeavour to rationalise time tables and speed up trains, which are on-going exercises and which are dependent inter alia on factors like availability or upgradation of track, doubling of sections, upgradation of rolling stock, the Railways has decided to speed up both passenger and express train services, thereby upgrading them as Express and Superfast services, respectively.

