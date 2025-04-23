Indian Army identifies key terror launch pads across PoK post Pahalgam attack | Check full list

In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, Indian security forces have identified key terror launch pads and training camps located in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). As per intelligence inputs, these facilities have been under close surveillance by Indian agencies for months.
The Indian Army has provided a detailed briefing to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, outlining both operational options and strategic recommendations.
The Indian Army is closely monitoring these developments. Tactical options, including precision surveillance expansion and counter-infiltration grid reinforcement, are under consideration.
Intelligence highlights
- An estimated 150–200 trained terrorists are currently stationed across various camps, primed for infiltration attempts opposite Jammu and Kashmir.
- The Pakistan Army is reportedly facilitating these infiltrations, with a recent attempt near the Battal sector resulting in a significant firefight.
- Sources claim that the 642 Mujahideen Battalion suffered heavy casualties during this failed infiltration bid.
- A total of 60 foreign terrorists from Hizbul Mujahideen (HM), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JEM), and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) are active in Jammu and Kashmir. The number of local terrorists active in the union territory is 17.
List of identified terror launch pads in PoK
- Dudniyal
- Abdul Bin Massod
- Chelabandi
- Manastaya
- Match Factory
- Deolian
- Ghadi Dupatta
- Safaida
- Halan Sulami
- Bagh
- Aliabad
- Forward Kahuta
- Rawala Port
- Dungi
- Tatta Pani
- Hajira
- Sensa
- Kotli
- Nikal
- Palani
- Barala
- Palakmeerpur
- Fagosh
- Gulpur
- Kund
- Samani
- Kotera
- Khuiretta
Terror training camps under surveillance
- Zalalbad
- Baterasi
- Khalid Bin Walid
- Shinkiari
- Gadhi Habibullah
- Mangal
- Umar Bin Khitab
- Khewdi
- Attarshisha
- Abottabad
- Terbela
- Zafar Iqbal Baiba
- Alpha-3 Control Room
- Kali Ghati (Hajira)
