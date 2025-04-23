Indian Army identifies key terror launch pads across PoK post Pahalgam attack | Check full list

Advertisement
Pahalgam terror attack: In view of cross-border links to the Pahalgam attack, India suspended the Indus Water Treaty and announced downgrading diplomatic ties with Pakistan, including the expulsion of its military attaches.

Srinagar:

In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, Indian security forces have identified key terror launch pads and training camps located in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). As per intelligence inputs, these facilities have been under close surveillance by Indian agencies for months. 

The Indian Army has provided a detailed briefing to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, outlining both operational options and strategic recommendations.

The Indian Army is closely monitoring these developments. Tactical options, including precision surveillance expansion and counter-infiltration grid reinforcement, are under consideration.

Intelligence highlights

  • An estimated 150–200 trained terrorists are currently stationed across various camps, primed for infiltration attempts opposite Jammu and Kashmir.
  • The Pakistan Army is reportedly facilitating these infiltrations, with a recent attempt near the Battal sector resulting in a significant firefight. 
  • Sources claim that the 642 Mujahideen Battalion suffered heavy casualties during this failed infiltration bid.
  • A total of 60 foreign terrorists from Hizbul Mujahideen (HM), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JEM), and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) are active in Jammu and Kashmir. The number of local terrorists active in the union territory is 17.

List of identified terror launch pads in PoK

  1. Dudniyal
  2. Abdul Bin Massod
  3. Chelabandi
  4. Manastaya
  5. Match Factory
  6. Deolian
  7. Ghadi Dupatta
  8. Safaida
  9. Halan Sulami
  10. Bagh
  11. Aliabad
  12. Forward Kahuta
  13. Rawala Port
  14. Dungi
  15. Tatta Pani
  16. Hajira
  17. Sensa
  18. Kotli
  19. Nikal
  20. Palani
  21. Barala
  22. Palakmeerpur
  23. Fagosh
  24. Gulpur
  25. Kund
  26. Samani
  27. Kotera
  28. Khuiretta

Terror training camps under surveillance

  1. Zalalbad
  2. Baterasi
  3. Khalid Bin Walid
  4. Shinkiari
  5. Gadhi Habibullah
  6. Mangal
  7. Umar Bin Khitab
  8. Khewdi
  9. Attarshisha
  10. Abottabad
  11. Terbela
  12. Zafar Iqbal Baiba
  13. Alpha-3 Control Room
  14. Kali Ghati (Hajira)

