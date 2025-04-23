Indian Army identifies key terror launch pads across PoK post Pahalgam attack | Check full list Pahalgam terror attack: In view of cross-border links to the Pahalgam attack, India suspended the Indus Water Treaty and announced downgrading diplomatic ties with Pakistan, including the expulsion of its military attaches.

Srinagar:

In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, Indian security forces have identified key terror launch pads and training camps located in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). As per intelligence inputs, these facilities have been under close surveillance by Indian agencies for months.

The Indian Army has provided a detailed briefing to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, outlining both operational options and strategic recommendations.

The Indian Army is closely monitoring these developments. Tactical options, including precision surveillance expansion and counter-infiltration grid reinforcement, are under consideration.

Intelligence highlights

An estimated 150–200 trained terrorists are currently stationed across various camps, primed for infiltration attempts opposite Jammu and Kashmir.

The Pakistan Army is reportedly facilitating these infiltrations, with a recent attempt near the Battal sector resulting in a significant firefight.

Sources claim that the 642 Mujahideen Battalion suffered heavy casualties during this failed infiltration bid.

A total of 60 foreign terrorists from Hizbul Mujahideen (HM), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JEM), and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) are active in Jammu and Kashmir. The number of local terrorists active in the union territory is 17.

List of identified terror launch pads in PoK

Dudniyal Abdul Bin Massod Chelabandi Manastaya Match Factory Deolian Ghadi Dupatta Safaida Halan Sulami Bagh Aliabad Forward Kahuta Rawala Port Dungi Tatta Pani Hajira Sensa Kotli Nikal Palani Barala Palakmeerpur Fagosh Gulpur Kund Samani Kotera Khuiretta

Terror training camps under surveillance

Zalalbad Baterasi Khalid Bin Walid Shinkiari Gadhi Habibullah Mangal Umar Bin Khitab Khewdi Attarshisha Abottabad Terbela Zafar Iqbal Baiba Alpha-3 Control Room Kali Ghati (Hajira)

