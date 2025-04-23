'Kalma' saved my life: Assam University Professor recounts Pahalgam terror ordeal A group of terrorists opened fire at Baisaran meadows, killing at least 26 people, mostly tourists from other states, and injuring several others.

Guwahati:

Reciting the Islamic verse 'Kalma' narrowly saved Assam University Professor Debasish Bhattacharya from being shot by terrorists during the brutal attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, where he was vacationing with his family.

Bhattacharya, a Bengali professor at Assam University in Silchar, was present at the Baisaran meadows when armed terrorists began targeting tourists in the scenic area. He said the people around him crouched on the ground and started reciting the 'Kalma', a declaration of faith that forms the core beliefs of Muslims.

'I just recited the Kalma louder'

"So I also followed them. A terrorist walked up to us and shot the man next to me. Then he looked at me and asked what I was doing. I just recited the Kalma louder and did not reply to his question. I don't know what happened, he just turned around and left," Bhattacharya told news agency PTI over the phone.

The professor said that after the terrorists left, he, along with his wife and son, immediately abandoned the place and walked back. "I somehow managed to escape by crossing the fence," he said.

After wandering for nearly two hours through the terrain, Professor Bhattacharya finally encountered a local resident who helped guide him safely back to Pahalgam town.

Some of the eyewitnesses have claimed that the victims were asked about their religion before they were shot. The terrorists only targeted men. Still badly shaken from the ordeal, Bhattacharya said he will not be able to answer any more queries.

Meanwhile, the Assam government is making arrangements to bring Bhattacharya's family to his hometown.

Assam CM speaks to the survivor

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma spoke to a survivor from Assam of the dastardly Pahalgam attack. "The@CMOfficeAssam has spoken to a survivor from Assam of the dastardly #PahalgamTerrorAttack and has taken a full brief of the incident which they have faced yesterday," the CMO said in a post on X.

"The entire family's return to the state is being arranged on priority and the government of Assam is in touch with the govt of India to bring the family back to Assam at the earliest," it added.

Sarma also said that his office is in touch with Bhattacharya. "We will ensure his safe return to Assam soon," he said.

(With PTI inputs)

