Pahalgam terror attack: Cash reward of Rs 20 lakh announced for information on terrorists Pahalgam terror attack: A devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on Tuesday claimed the lives of 26 individuals.

Anantnag:

The Anantnag Police on Wednesday announced a cash reward of Rs 20 lakh for anyone who provides information that leads to the identification of the terrorists involved in the horrific Pahalgam attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people, mostly tourists.

"Any information leading to the neutralisation of the terrorists involved in this cowardly attack shall be rewarded with Rs 20 lakh. The identity of the informer shall be kept strictly secret," said the police.

Photos, sketches of terrorists

Earlier in the day, security agencies had released sketches and a photo of the terrorists behind the attack in South Kashmir's Pahalgam. The three terrorists have been identified as Asif Fuji, Suleman Shah and Abu Talha.

As per the sources and information received so far, three to four terrorists were involved in the attack and they continuously fired for at least 20 minutes from AK-47 at the popular Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam. The attackers are reportedly the members of The Resistance Front - an offshoot of the banned terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

(Image Source : INDIA TV)Photo of terrorists involved in Pahalgam attack

About Pahalgam terror attack

A horrific terrorist attack unfolded on Tuesday in the Baisaran area of Pahalgam, located in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district. The assailants specifically targeted tourists, killing 26 people in cold blood. The brutality of the incident has sparked nationwide outrage. Reports suggest the terrorists crossed all limits of cruelty, interrogating victims about their religion, forcing some to recite the Kalma, and even humiliating others by making them remove their clothes. In a matter of moments, they shattered countless lives, leaving many women widowed and children orphaned.

Also Read:

Also Read: