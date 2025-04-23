Pahalgam attack: Pony ride operator tried to snatch terrorist's gun to save tourists, gunned down by another Pahalgam terror attack: Syed Adil was the only local person killed in the attack in Baisaran meadows in Pahalgam tourist resort on Tuesday in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were massacred.

Srinagar:

In the horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam that claimed the lives of 26 people, including several tourists, one of the victims was a brave local resident, Syed Adil Hussain Shah. According to eyewitness accounts and local sources, Syed Adil lost his life while attempting to snatch weapons from the terrorists in an effort to protect the tourists.

A horrific terrorist attack unfolded on Tuesday in the Baisaran area of Pahalgam, located in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district. The assailants specifically targeted tourists, killing 26 people in cold blood. The brutality of the incident has sparked nationwide outrage. Reports suggest the terrorists crossed all limits of cruelty, interrogating victims about their religion, forcing some to recite the Kalma, and even humiliating others by making them remove their clothes. In a matter of moments, they shattered countless lives, leaving many women widowed and children orphaned.

Killed while trying to snatch a terrorist's weapon

Syed Adil, a local pony ride operator, was the only Kashmiri resident among those killed in the Pahalgam terror attack. In a courageous act, he attempted to wrest a weapon from one of the terrorists in a bid to protect a tourist. Tragically, during the scuffle, another terrorist shot and killed him.

It is being reported that Syed Adil was the sole breadwinner of his family. His livelihood came from offering horse rides to tourists, guiding them through the scenic trails of Pahalgam. Through this humble work, he supported his entire household.

CM Omar Abdullah attends funeral of pony ride operator

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday participated in the funeral prayers of a pony ride operator who was killed in Tuesday's terror attack in Pahalgam. The CM also interacted with the family members of the deceased, Syed Adil Hussain, Shah, at Hapatnar in south Kashmir's Anantnag district and assured them of all support.

"Perhaps he tried to stop them and tried to take away gun of a terrorist, that is why he was then targeted," Abdullah told reporters.

"We will have to take care of the family and help them. I have come here to assure them that the government stands with them at this juncture and we will do whatever we can for them," the chief minister said.

