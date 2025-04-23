'Asked my father to recite kalma, shot him dead when he couldn't', Pune HR professional shares ordeal In a horrific terror attack on tourists in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, 26 people died. Several were injured. Terrorists attacked a group of tourists visiting Baisaran valley in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

Srinagar:

A peaceful family vacation turned into a nightmare for the Jagdales, a family from Pune, after they were caught in one of the deadliest terrorist attacks in recent years in Jammu and Kashmir. On Tuesday, while camping in the scenic Baisaran Valley near Pahalgam—known to tourists as "Mini Switzerland"—the family came under fire from heavily armed terrorists, leaving 26 dead and several others injured.

Santosh Jagdale, 54, was one of the first to be targeted. According to his daughter, Asavari Jagdale, 26, the gunmen demanded that he step out of the tent and recite an Islamic verse—believed to be the Kalma. When he was unable to do so, they shot him three times—once in the head, once behind the ear, and once in the back.

"We were all lying on the ground inside a tent, trying to protect ourselves from what we thought was crossfire between terrorists and security forces," Asavari told PTI over the phone, five hours after the attack. "Then they came to our tent and asked my father to come out. They said, 'Chaudhari tu bahar aa jaa'.

The horror did not end there. Her uncle, who was lying beside her, was also shot multiple times in the back. "They fired four to five bullets into him," she said.

Asavari, her mother, and another female relative were spared. “There was no one to help us at first—no police, no army. They arrived nearly 20 minutes later,” she said. She also recalled that even the locals nearby began reciting Islamic verses during the ordeal.

The family, along with six to seven other tourists, had taken shelter in a tent after hearing gunfire from men dressed similarly to local police. The gunmen had initially attacked another nearby tent before coming to theirs.

“The people who had taken us there on ponies helped us three women make our way back. We were later medically examined for any injuries and taken to Pahalgam Club,” Asavari said.

The attack occurred around 3:30 p.m. As of her last account, the fate of her father and uncle remains uncertain. “It’s been five hours, and we still have no update on their condition,” she said, her voice breaking with emotion.

Officials confirmed that most of those killed were tourists, marking it as one of the bloodiest attacks in the region in recent times.