Mehbooba Mufti leads protest march against Pahalgam terror attack: 'This is an attack on all of us'

Srinagar:

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday led a protest march against the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed. Mufti, along with the Peoples Democratic Party workers, assembled at the party headquarters near Sher-e-Kashmir Park from where they began the protest march. Carrying placards that read "this is an attack on all of us", "killing innocents is an act of terror", and "stop innocent killings", the march ended at Lal Chowk city centre.

The attacks took place on Tuesday at the Baisaran meadows. It was one of the worst attacks on civilians in Kashmir in the last many years.

Speaking to reporters, Mufti said, "This was an attack not just by the terrorists on the people but also on our Kashmiriyat and us. I request that the Union Home Minister investigate the perpetrators so that they can be brought to justice. We are ashamed that this incident happened in Kashmir, and we stand with those affected."

Earlier, the Dogra Front, various members of various Hindu organisations, along with BJP leaders, were also protesting against the Pahalgam terrorist attack on tourists.

In the aftermath of the tragic terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed the lives of innocent tourists on Tuesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday met the families of the victims outside the Police Control Room in Srinagar. Minister Shah paid his tribute to the victims of the attack, which had left the Kashmir Valley and the nation in collective grief and deep mourning, by laying a wreath in a poignant ceremony in Srinagar.

The tragedy that has shaken not just Kashmir but the entire country took place yesterday, where innocent tourists were killed, making it one of the biggest terror attacks after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.