  3. India-Pakistan Ceasefire: Army says situation peaceful along border areas, schools to reopen in J-K

India-Pakistan Ceasefire LIVE: After the announcement of a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, Jammu and Kashmir is beginning to return to normalcy after a tense spell. The authorities announced that schools and colleges in parts of the Union Territory will reopen from today.

Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) Lt General Rajiv Ghai with Air Marshal AK Bharti, Vice Admiral AN Pramod and Major General SS Sharda during a press conference on Operation Sindoor.
Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

In the backdrop of escalating tensions with Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed "Operation Sindoor" as a landmark moment in India's battle against terrorism. Addressing the nation, PM Modi said the operation has "set a new parameter and new normal" in how India responds to terror threats. Notably, Operation Sindoor was launched as a strategic response to the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 26 innocent civilians. In a show of precision and coordination, Indian armed forces carried out targeted strikes on terrorist infrastructure located in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK). PM Modi commended the relentless vigilance of the Indian armed forces — the Air Force, Army, Navy, Border Security Force (BSF), and other paramilitary units — emphasising that all wings are on high alert and working in seamless coordination to protect national security. Meanwhile, the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of both India and Pakistan also held talks on Monday evening to assess and discuss the prevailing situation.

 

Live updates :India-Pakistan Ceasefire

  • 7:07 AM (IST)May 13, 2025
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    IndiGo cancels flights to Amritsar, 5 other places for today

    IndiGo has cancelled its flights to and from Jammu, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Leh, Srinagar and Rajkot for today. "In light of the latest developments and with your safety as our utmost priority, flights to and from Jammu, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Leh, Srinagar, and Rajkot are cancelled for 13th May 2025," IndiGo said in a post on X. The airline also said its teams are actively monitoring the situation. These six airports are among those that were reopened for civilian flights on Monday after being temporarily shut in the wake of the military conflict between India and Pakistan.

Top News

