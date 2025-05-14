Strikes near Kirana Hills panicked Pakistan into call India for a ceasefire? War analyst Tom Cooper decodes On 9 and 10 May, India is reported to have carried out coordinated attacks on 13 Pakistani airbases. Satellite imagery shared publicly has provided evidence of significant destruction at these sites. However, the Sarghodha Airbase has drawn the most attention due to its proximity to the Kirana Hills

New Delhi:

Operation Sindoor, which saw the Indian Armed Forces carrying out precision strikes against terror and army targets in Pakistan and PoK, panic has reportedly spread across Pakistan amid claims that some of its nuclear facilities have been damaged and are leaking radiation. The situation has sparked concern not just within Pakistan but also internationally, including in the United States.

On 9 and 10 May, India is reported to have carried out coordinated attacks on 13 Pakistani airbases. Satellite imagery shared publicly has provided evidence of significant destruction at these sites. However, the Sarghodha Airbase has drawn the most attention due to its proximity to the Kirana Hills, just 8 kilometres away. The Kirana Hills are widely believed to be the location where Pakistan has stored parts of its nuclear arsenal. Claims are now circulating that nuclear radiation is leaking from this region.

Pakistan’s DGMO called India in panic

In an interview with India TV, war analyst Tom Cooper confirmed that on 10 May, India targeted the Kirana Hills complex. He said India launched a precise and systematic attack on what is widely known to be an underground U-shaped nuclear storage facility beneath the hills. Following this, Pakistan allegedly requested a ceasefire.

According to Cooper, a hotline call was received from Islamabad at around 9 am on 10 May, during which Pakistan reportedly asked India for a ceasefire. While Islamabad has not publicly acknowledged the scale of the damage, Cooper asserted that Pakistani authorities are aware of the extent of the losses suffered.

Indian military's might, Pakistan's victory claim debunked

Cooper also praised the Indian military’s effectiveness during the operations. He stated that India successfully blocked Pakistan’s counterstrike efforts, destroyed several of its rockets, and forced Pakistan into a defensive stance. According to him, “Pakistan’s failure to retaliate is a significant victory for India. The Pakistani DGMO called India out of fear. Claims by Shehbaz Sharif about a Pakistani victory are false. Pakistan cannot stand against India.”

Eyewitness reports and speculation grow

On social media, several users shared footage from the attack days, showing plumes of smoke rising from the hills near Sarghodha, further fuelling speculation of an attack on a nuclear site as part of 'Operation Sindoor'. The situation became even more contentious when reports emerged that an Egyptian aircraft had landed in Pakistan following the attacks.

The aircraft, identified as EGY1916, was allegedly brought in by Pakistani and US authorities. Reports claim that the plane was carrying boron-based compounds from Egypt, known to be used in radiation control. Egypt’s Nile Delta is rich in boron, which has applications in various fields, including nuclear radiation management.