Centre bans sale of Pakistani flags on Amazon and Flipkart, issues notices to major e-commerce platforms The industry body said, at a time when our soldiers are displaying unmatched courage and sacrifice to safeguard our nation, the sale of items representing a hostile nation is not only insensitive but also entirely unacceptable.

New Delhi:

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) on Wednesday (May 14) issued notices to major e-commerce platforms, including Amazon India, Flipkart, Ubuy India, and Etsy, over the sale of Pakistani flags and related merchandise. The platforms have been directed to immediately remove such listings and ensure compliance with national laws, Union Minister of Consumer Affairs and Food Pralhad Joshi said.

In a post on X, "The CCPA has issued notices to @amazonIN, @Flipkart, @UbuyIndia, @Etsy, The Flag Company and The Flag Corporation over the sale of Pakistani flags and related merchandise. Such insensitivity will not be tolerated. E-commerce platforms are hereby directed to immediately remove all such content and adhere to National laws."

India-Pakistan tension

This move comes amid tensions with Pakistan following a terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22 (Tuesday), which claimed the lives of 26 civilians, including one Nepali national. In response, the Indian Armed Forces launched 'Operation Sindoor' in the early hours of May 7 (Wednesday), targeting nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The operation resulted in the elimination of more than 100 terrorists.

Earlier, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) had urged Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and Prahalad Joshi to ban the sale of Pakistani flags and other merchandise on e-commerce platforms operating in India. In a letter to the Union minister, the industry wrote that Pakistani flags and merchandise can be seen listed on e-commerce platforms even as India launches 'Operation Sindoor' against the adversary.

"I write to express my deep concern over a matter that strikes at the very core of our national sentiment and sovereignty. It has come to light that Pakistani flags, logo-bearing mugs, and T-shirts are being openly sold on major e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart," BC Bhartia, National President of CAIT, wrote in the letter to Minister Goyal.

"This disturbing situation unfolds even as our valiant armed forces are actively engaged in Operation Sindoor- a mission of critical national importance against Pakistan," he added.

At a time when our soldiers are displaying unmatched courage and sacrifice to safeguard our nation, the sale of items representing a hostile nation is not only insensitive but also entirely unacceptable, the industry body said.

"Such actions by e-commerce platforms reflect a blatant disregard for the dignity of our armed forces, the sovereignty of India, and the emotions of every patriotic Indian citizen," it added. "This is not merely an oversight. It is a grave matter that risks undermining national unity and poses a potential threat to our internal harmony and security," it further said.

Against that backdrop, CAIT urged the government to ask the e-commerce players to put an immediate ban on the sale of Pakistani flags, logos, and all related merchandise across all e-commerce platforms operating in India. It also sought a thorough investigation into how such products were listed and permitted for sale. The industry body also called for stricter implementation of compliance mechanisms to ensure such incidents do not recur, including penal action or suspension of platforms failing to adhere to national sensitivities.