PM Modi visits Adampur airbase: How did Prime Minister 'fact check' Pakistan's S-400, MiG-29 claim?

Adampur (Jalandhar):

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's surprise visit to the Adampur Airbase in Punjab on Tuesday morning carried a clear message for Pakistan, effectively countering Islamabad's disinformation campaign. Standing before Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel, PM Modi was photographed with a MiG-29 jet and an intact S-400 air defence missile system in the background, a powerful visual rebuttal to Pakistan's claims of having targeted the airbase and destroyed the S-400 system at the base.

In the images, PM Modi is seen waving at the jawans, with a MiG-29 fighter jet and an undamaged S-400 air defence system prominently visible in the background.

The image carried a powerful dual message. It decisively refuted Pakistan’s claim that its JF-17 fighter jets had destroyed the S-400 air defence system at Adampur, and it also underscored Prime Minister Modi's unwavering commitment to national security.

PM Modi's visit to Adampur Airbase

PM Modi's visit to Adampur, home to India's second-largest airbase, comes after days of intense conflict between India and Pakistan following the Indian airstrikes conducted by the Indian Armed Forces on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) during the night of May 6–7 under Operation Sindoor. On May 10, both countries agreed to halt further military actions. However, India has firmly stated that this is only a pause, not an end to its operations, and that any future course of action will depend entirely on Pakistan's conduct moving forward.

During his early morning visit, the Prime Minister engaged with Air Force personnel stationed at the Adampur airbase, which had played a crucial role in intercepting and neutralising drone and missile attacks launched by Pakistan. "It was a very special experience to be with those who epitomise courage, determination and fearlessness. India is eternally grateful to our armed forces for everything they do for our nation," PM Modi said in an X post.

Adampur Air Base, which falls under the Western Air Command of the Indian Air Force. Several operations, including Operation Sindoor, were led by the Western Air Command, with Air Marshal Jeetendra Chaudhry, the Western Air Command Chief, overseeing the missions in coordination with the Chief of Air Staff.

The Western Air Command is one of the most critical operational commands of the Indian Air Force, covering a vast and strategic region — from Jammu and Kashmir to Rajasthan, including Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and Western Uttar Pradesh. This region includes some of the most sensitive borders and forward airbases, making it the nerve centre for any aerial military action involving Pakistan.

What had Pakistan claimed?

Last week, Adampur Airbase was on high alert as Pakistan targeted the facility with drones and missiles following India's 'Operation Sindoor'. However, India's Russian-made S-400 air defence system, called India's 'Sudarshan Chakra' by the armed forces, successfully intercepted and neutralised the incoming threats. It has proved to be a successful weapon in replying to Pakistani drone and missile attacks post Operation Sindoor.

After its drones and missiles failed to cause significant damage at Adampur, Pakistan resorted to releasing fake videos and ramping up its disinformation campaign. Pakistan had claimed that it had destroyed the S-400 air defence missile system at Adampur airbase.

The Pakistani military circulated what it claimed to be a satellite image of a damaged S-400 at the Adampur airbase, falsely declaring, "S-400 damaged". However, the image showed no visible signs of destruction, such as craters, debris, or any damaged equipment. Social media quickly exposed Pakistan's deception, while India swiftly debunked its claims. The series of images shared by Prime Minister Modi also highlighted that there was no damage or impact on the airbase.

