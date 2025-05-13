PM Modi visits Adampur Air Base in Punjab, calls interaction with jawans 'a very special experience' | Photos In his first national address to the nation on Monday since the launch of Operation Sindoor, PM Modi had saluted the valor and courage of the soldiers.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday morning visited the Adampur Air Base in Punjab. During his visit to the Adampur Air Base, the Prime Minister was briefed by Air Force officers and interacted with the personnel involved in the operation.

(Image Source : INDIA TV)PM Modi interacts with jawans

This marked the first time Prime Minister Modi met with armed forces personnel following the airstrikes conducted by the Indian Armed Forces on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) during the night of May 6–7 under Operation Sindoor.

(Image Source : INDIA TV)PM Modi at Adampur air base

Very special experience: PM Modi

Sharing the pictures from his visit, in an X post, PM Modi said, "Earlier this morning, I went to AFS Adampur and met our brave air warriors and soldiers. It was a very special experience to be with those who epitomise courage, determination and fearlessness. India is eternally grateful to our armed forces for everything they do for our nation."

PM Modi saluted the Armed Forces in address to the nation

Earlier on Monday, in his first national address since the launch of Operation Sindoor, PM Modi strongly condemned terrorism and issued a stark warning to Pakistan, emphasising that India has drawn a new line in its fight against cross-border terror. He dedicated the bravery of India’s armed forces to the women of the nation, while also reaffirming India’s firm resolve against terror. Praising the courage and determination of India’s military, Modi said, "Our brave soldiers have shown unparalleled valor in achieving the objectives of Operation Sindoor. Today, I dedicate their courage, their bravery, and their heroism to them. I also dedicate this heroism to every mother, sister, and daughter of our nation."

Modi also extended his gratitude to India’s intelligence agencies and scientists, saying, "We have seen the country's capabilities and self-restraint in the last few days. First of all, I would like to salute our armed forces, intelligence and our scientists on behalf of every citizen."

Operation Sindoor: India strikes back with precision

It should be noted here that India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 as a strong retaliation to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam. The precision strikes targeted multiple terrorist bases deep inside Pakistan. In response, Pakistan attempted to hit back on May 8, 9, and 10—but was met with a fierce and calculated counteroffensive by Indian armed forces. The intense four-day exchange of drone and missile fire caused significant damage to Pakistan's military infrastructure. Eventually, a desperate Islamabad sought a ceasefire, and hostilities were paused following a conversation between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) from both nations.

Also Read:

Also Read: