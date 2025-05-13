Gunshots heard during search operation in J-K's Shopian, 3 terrorists trapped The encounter is still in progress, and officials are maintaining a high level of alert. Further details are awaited.

Shopian:

Gunshots were heard during a cordon and search operation (CASO) in the forest area of Keller in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, on Tuesday (May 13). Following the initial firing, security forces tightened the cordon, and additional reinforcements were rushed to the spot to prevent any escape and intensify the operation.

Security forces suspect that 2 to 3 terrorists are trapped in the Keller forest area of Shopian, where a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) is currently underway.

J-K security agencies put up posters of terrorists involved in Pahalgam attack

This development comes shortly after security agencies put up posters featuring three Pakistani terrorists — Adil Hussain Thoker, Ali Bhai, and Hashim Musa — who are suspected to have played a key role in the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Such posters were seen in different parts of southern Kashmir, including Shopian district. According to the posters, a bounty of Rs 20 lakh has been announced for information leading to the neutralisation of terrorists. The poster also states that Kashmir is united in the war against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.

Earlier, security agencies released the sketches of three men suspected of being involved in the terror attack. The men, all Pakistanis, are Asif Fauji, Suleman Shah and Abu Talha, officials said. They had code names Moosa, Yunus and Asif and were involved in terror-related incidents in Poonch.

