Jammu and Kashmir schools reopen in non-border districts as India-Pakistan ceasefire holds Schools in non-border districts of Jammu and Kashmir are open today after the conclusion of hostilities between India and Pakistan. Check details here.

New Delhi:

After the conclusion of hostilities between India and Pakistan, schools have reopened in non-border districts of Jammu and Kashmir. Educational institutions were closed following the escalation of tensions between India and Pakistan due to Operation Sindoor by the Indian armed forces. According to the ANI, schools in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir are open today after hostilities between India and Pakistan ceased.

Schools in Jammu's non-border districts reopen

The Divisional Commissioner of Jammu announced that educational institutions in Jammu's non-border districts have resumed operations, while schools and colleges in border districts remain closed due to persistent security concerns. This follows a May 12 order that mandated the closure of all schools and colleges (excluding medical colleges) across the region on May 13, prompted by escalated tensions along the India-Pakistan border.

In a post on X, the Divisional Commissioner of Jammu confirmed that schools in Doda, Kishtwar, Reasi, and Ramban reopened on May 13. However, in response to a query on X, the Commissioner clarified that all educational institutions, both private and government, in the border districts of Kathua, Jammu, Rajouri, Poonch, Samba, and Udhampur will remain shut due to their proximity to the border.

Schools in Kashmir's non-border districts reopen

Schools in Kashmir's non-border districts reopened on May 13, except in Kupwara, Baramulla, and the Gurez sub-division of Bandipora, which are close to the border. This decision follows the May 12 order by the Director of School Education, Kashmir, which had closed all non-border educational institutions across the region on May 13 due to heightened tensions between India and Pakistan.

Schools in Punjab's non-border districts reopen

Meanwhile, schools in Punjab's Gurdaspur, Sangrur, and Barnala districts are also open today. The authorities closed the schools in the border areas as a precautionary measure on Monday following the suspension of hostilities between India and Pakistan, officials said. However, authorities in Amritsar stated that universities and colleges can conduct classes online.