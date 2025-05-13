Pahalgam terror attack: J-K security agencies put up posters of terrorists, announce Rs 20 lakh bounty Twenty-six people, including 24 tourists, were killed when terrorists opened fire in Pahalgam on April 22, 2025. The horrific incident is the deadliest attack in the valley since the Pulwama terror attack in 2019.

Kashmir:

Jammu and Kashmir security agencies have put up posters of three terrorists involved in the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 26 people, mostly tourists. Such posters were seen in different parts of southern Kashmir, including Shopian district. According to the posters, a bounty of Rs 20 lakh has been announced for information leading to the neutralisation of terrorists. The poster also states that Kashmir is united in the war against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.

Security agencies have assured that the identity of the informer shall be kept a secret.

Earlier, security agencies released the sketches of three men suspected of being involved in the terror attack. The men, all Pakistanis, are Asif Fauji, Suleman Shah and Abu Talha, officials said. They had code names Moosa, Yunus and Asif and were involved in terror-related incidents in Poonch.

Twenty-six people, including 24 tourists, were killed when terrorists opened fire in Pahalgam on April 22, 2025. The horrific incident is the deadliest attack in the valley since the Pulwama terror attack in 2019. The dead included two foreigners and as many locals.

The Resistance Front (TRF), a shadow outfit of the banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba terror group, claimed responsibility for the attack.

Meanwhile, to avenge the killing of innocent people, the Indian Armed Forces launched 'Operation Sindoor' on May 7. 2025. Under the operation, they targeted terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoK) from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed.

According to the armed forces, they demonstrated considerable restraint in the selection of targets and the method of execution.

Addressing the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the strike on terrorist hideouts and training centres in Pakistan included notorious hubs in Bahawalpur and Muridke, linked to global attacks like 9/11 and the London Tube bombings.