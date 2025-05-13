Another Pakistani lie exposed: Maryam Nawaz visits injured soldiers, reveals truth behind clash with india Punjab province Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz visited the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Lahore, where she met Pakistani soldiers and officers injured in the recent skirmish with Indian forces. . Her visit comes days after Pakistan Army chief General Asim Munir also met wounded soldiers.

Islamabad:

Pakistan continues to spin a web of misinformation in the wake of its recent military confrontation with India. While Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif appears busy "celebrating" amidst destruction, the country's military is making contradictory and unverified claims. However, a surprise visit by Punjab province Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz to a military hospital has once again exposed the truth Pakistan has been desperately trying to conceal.

On Monday, Maryam Nawaz visited the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Lahore, where she met Pakistani soldiers and officers injured in the recent skirmish with Indian forces. Despite the Pakistani government's silence over casualty figures -- refusing to reveal how many soldiers were killed or wounded -- a video clip shows Maryam interacting with injured military personnel in the hospital's surgical ward. Her visit comes days after Pakistan Army chief General Asim Munir also met wounded soldiers, further confirming the losses Pakistan had been denying.

Celebrating defeat: Victory march in Pakistan despite heavy losses

In a shocking display, Pakistan Markazi Muslim League (PMML) -- a party with links to banned terror outfit Jamaat-ud-Dawa and 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed -- organised a so-called 'Victory March' at Lahore's Liberty Chowk. The rally, led by PMML Lahore President Engineer Adil Khaliq and Secretary General Muzammil Iqbal Hashmi, celebrated what they claimed was a triumph. Ironically, this "jubilation" comes despite Pakistan suffering major setbacks, including the destruction of several terror camps, loss of multiple airbases, and the reported deaths of over 100 terrorists.

Operation Sindoor: India strikes back with precision

It should be noted here that India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 as a strong retaliation to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam. The precision strikes targeted multiple terrorist bases deep inside Pakistan. In response, Pakistan attempted to hit back on May 8, 9, and 10—but was met with a fierce and calculated counteroffensive by Indian armed forces. The intense four-day exchange of drone and missile fire caused significant damage to Pakistan's military infrastructure. Eventually, a desperate Islamabad sought a ceasefire, and hostilities were paused following a conversation between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) from both nations.

