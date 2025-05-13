Foreign Secretary to brief parliamentary panel on India-Pakistan conflict next week India and Pakistan, on May 10, reached an understanding to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea, with immediate effect.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri is set to brief a parliamentary committee next week on the India-Pakistan military conflict in the aftermath of the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 26 people. Members of the Standing Committee on External Affairs have been informed that the Foreign Secretary will brief the panel on May 19.

The meeting comes against the backdrop of Operation Sindoor, launched by the Indian Armed Forces in response to the Pahalgam attack, and the subsequent military exchanges between India and Pakistan.

Misri is expected to brief the panel on the "current foreign policy developments regarding India and Pakistan."

India-Pakistan ceasefire

India and Pakistan reached a ceasefire agreement May 10 along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border, following heightened tensions triggered by the Indian Armed Forces' strikes on terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack under Operation Sindoor.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri stated that the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) from both countries agreed to halt all forms of military action—on land, in the air, and at sea—effective from 5 PM on May 10.

(With PTI inputs)

