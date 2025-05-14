Rajnath Singh to visit Bhuj airbase in Gujarat amid India-Pakistan conflict: Sources Earlier, Pakistan had tried to infiltrate via air at more than 26 places, including the Bhuj air force base in Gujarat on the intervening night of May 9 and 10.

New Delhi:

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to visit the Bhuj airbase in Gujarat, said sources. Singh will visit Bhuj on Friday (May 16). During the two-day visit to the state, the Defence Minister will also visit the India-Pakistan border region.

During his visit, Singh is expected to evaluate the operational preparedness of the Indian Armed Forces in the region and examine the effectiveness of strengthened security measures following Pakistan's recent unsuccessful drone incursions.

Pakistan had tried to infiltrate at the Bhuj airbase

Amid military tensions, the Pakistani army attempted to target India's Bhuj using drones. However, India's security forces successfully thwarted Pakistan's repeated attacks with the assistance of air defense systems. Eventually, after facing continuous military setbacks and no success, Pakistan called for a ceasefire.

Bhuj Rudra Mata Air Force Station is a key installation of the Indian Air Force located in Bhuj. The station shares its runway with the civilian Bhuj Airport and functions under the South Western Air Command (SWAC). Bhuj Air Force Station, which houses the 27 Wing, is a critical base for air defence and surveillance due to its proximity to the India-Pakistan border.

PM Modi visited Adampur Airbase in Punjab

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday morning visited the Adampur Air Base in Punjab. During his visit to the Adampur Air Base, the Prime Minister was briefed by Air Force officers and interacted with the personnel involved in the operation.

Adampur Air Base falls under the Western Air Command of the Indian Air Force. Several operations, including Operation Sindoor, were led by the Western Air Command, with Air Marshal Jeetendra Chaudhry, the Western Air Command Chief, overseeing the missions in coordination with the Chief of Air Staff.

The Western Air Command is one of the most critical operational commands of the Indian Air Force, covering a vast and strategic region — from Jammu and Kashmir to Rajasthan, including Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and Western Uttar Pradesh. This region includes some of the most sensitive borders and forward airbases, making it the nerve centre for any aerial military action involving Pakistan.

