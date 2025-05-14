BSF jawan PK Shaw, detained by Pakistan Rangers, handed over to India at Attari border BSF Jawan, identified as PK Shaw, had inadvertently crossed the border and was detained by the Pakistani Rangers last month.

New Delhi:

A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan who had been in the custody of Pakistani Rangers was safely handed back to India on Wednesday. BSF Jawan, identified as PK Shaw, had inadvertently crossed the border and was detained by the Pakistani Rangers last month. "Today BSF Jawan Purnam Kumar Shaw, who had been in the custody of Pakistan Rangers since 23 April 2025, was handed over to India at about 1030 hours through the Joint Check Post Attari, Amritsar. The handover was conducted peacefully and in accordance with established protocols," a statement released by the BSF said.