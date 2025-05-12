Mamata Banerjee assured me of my husband's release: Wife of BSF jawan Purnam Kumar Sahu detained by Pakistan According to BSF officials, the incident occurred when Sahu, who was escorting a group of farmers near the border, stepped away to rest under a tree and unknowingly slipped into Pakistani territory. He was posted with the 182nd battalion of BSF at Ferozepur border.

Kolkata:

The wife of Border Security Force (BSF) constable Purnam Kumar Sahu, who has been detained by Pakistan Rangers, claimed that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee spoke to her over the phone and assured her of every effort to secure the release of BSF personnel. Rajani, wife of the BSF jawan, said the chief minister called her over the phone after she expressed her desire to meet Banerjee to seek the CM's intervention to expedite her husband's release. 40-year-old Sahu, posted in Punjab's Ferozepur sector, inadvertently crossed the international border on April 23 (Wednesday) and was subsequently taken into custody by Pakistan Rangers.

"The chief minister also enquired about my health and assured me of medical assistance for my elderly in-laws if required. She also assured me of every effort to secure my husband's release." Rajani, a resident of Rishra in West Bengal's Hooghly district, told the media.

Rajni also said she had spoken to BSF officials, following an understanding between India and Pakistan to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea, but was yet to receive any further update. The wife of the BSF personnel said she is hopeful that her husband could be brought back through a possible swap with a Pakistani Ranger who was apprehended by Indian forces in Rajasthan on May 3 (Saturday).

BSF jawan's family is anxiously waiting for him: TMC leader Kalyan Banerjee

Senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and MP Kalyan Banerjee, who has been asked by the state government to follow up on the matter, said he had already spoken to the director general of BSF on Saturday (May 10) on Sahu's release.