India issues NOTAM for major IAF exercise across Northeast amid heightened border preparedness: Check dates India has announced a series of NOTAMs for major Indian Air Force exercises across the Northeast region from November to January. The drills would cover key border zones with China, Bhutan, Myanmar and Bangladesh.

New Delhi:

India has issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) across its entire northeastern region, which borders China, Bhutan, Myanmar and Bangladesh for a large-scale Indian Air Force (IAF) exercise. The move signals enhanced operational readiness in a strategically sensitive region. According to official sources, the NOTAMs have been issued for multiple dates over the next few months. The first set will be active on November 6 and November 20, followed by another round on December 4 and December 18. The IAF has also scheduled additional NOTAMs on January 1 and January 15, to continue its large-scale operations and drills in the Northeast.

During these periods, the Indian Air Force will conduct extensive combat training, coordinated sorties and logistics exercises across various forward bases and air stations in the region. Notably, the Northeast remains one of India's most sensitive theatres, sharing boundaries with four countries, including China. The upcoming series of IAF exercises is expected to strengthen India's air dominance and operational synergy in the area.

What is NOTAM?

A NOTAM is issued when a specific airspace needs to be cleared of civilian air traffic. Similar notices were issued during previous tensions with Pakistan to ensure that no passenger aircraft would be caught in the middle of potential aerial operations. It helps prevent civilian casualties by keeping commercial aircraft away from zones of military activity.

Why is a NOTAM issued?

Once a NOTAM is issued, no civilian aircraft is permitted to fly within the designated airspace. This allows Air Force jets, missiles, and drones to operate freely without the risk of mid-air collisions. The absence of civilian flights also ensures the safety of non-combatants.

India launches 'Exercise Trishul'

On Thursday, India launched 'Exercise Trishul', a 12-day tri-service military drill along the Pakistan border, marking the country's first major war games since Operation Sindoor six months ago. The exercise brings together special forces, missile units, warships, battle tanks and frontline fighter jets such as the Rafale and Sukhoi Su-30 for coordinated operations. The simulated drills will involve offensive strike scenarios targeting southern Pakistan to assess the joint combat readiness of the Indian armed forces in a post-Operation Sindoor strategic environment. While the exercise spans both Gujarat and Rajasthan, officials said the focus will primarily be on the Kutch region, viewed as a potential new flashpoint along the western frontier.

